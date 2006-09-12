Browse: Home / The Antidote To COVID-1984 is Magna Carta 2020

Essential Reading

Television: The Hidden Picture

By on September 12, 2006

Is television an entertainment media or instrument of control, a ‘control mechanism’?

Category: ,

“Dark Forces”

By on January 23, 2008

There are few real accidents in history and the version we see in the history books, may have happened entirely differently in reality. A prime example being the murder of Rasputin nearly 100 years ago

Category: , ,

Waco: The Untold Story.

By on May 6, 2006

The real story behind Waco. A shocking revelation that ultimately led to the death of the man who sought to expose it, attorney Paul Wilcher.

Category: ,

Two Minutes to Midnight

By on October 21, 2009

The clock is ticking toward war, domestic clampdown and the long foretold appearance of a “dark messiah”. And guess what? We think we’ve spotted him

Category: ,

Letter from James Abourezk, former US Senator from South Dakota to Jeff Blankfort on the Israel Lobby

By on December 8, 2006

More than being an insider’s confirmation of the power of the pro-Israel lobby over Congress, the former US Senator’s letter also calls into question Noam Chomsky’s increasingly suspect looking motives

Category: ,

Joe Brand’s Prophetic Earthquake Vision

By on October 24, 2020

lF the events described here happen it will be seen as a karmic response to the Covid scam. God’s answer to man’s arrogance. Atlantis Part II. Whatever you call it this will stop Bill Gates plan dead in its tracks

Category: ,

Admiral Richard B. Byrd’s, Diary Feb. Mar. 1947

By on December 30, 2007

Fact or fantasy? Admiral Richard B. Byrd’s account of his flight over the North Pole and discovery of a “land beyond the poles” is legend. For those still unfamiliar with it we present his classic account and leave you to decide

Category: ,

BBC Report (Subsequently Deleted): Ukrainian Fighter Shot Down MH17

By on July 31, 2014

On the anniversary of its downing: BBC reporter interviews eyewitnesses (with English subtitles) who saw jet fighters fire on MH17. The BBC has since deleted the report

Category: ,

The Life of an American Jew in Racist Marxist Israel Part I

By on July 2, 2007

Jack Bernstein was a rarity, an American Zionist who ‘returned’ to Israel, not for a holiday but to live and die in Israel building a Jewish nation. What makes him almost one of a kind, however, was his ability to see through the sham of Zionism

Category: ,

Who Really Murdered Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman?

By on February 28, 2015

Revelations that a US soldier was the killer would have jeopardised public support for the “War on Terror”. Hence a frame-up was required. A Joe Vialls classic recovered.

Category: , ,

The Antidote To COVID-1984 is Magna Carta 2020

By on October 31, 2020

The Bernician – BitChute Aug 23, 2020

Posted in , | 20 Responses

20 responses to “The Antidote To COVID-1984 is Magna Carta 2020”

  1. karen cummings October 31, 2020 at 8:20 am |

    Brilliant this speaks for us all
    one by one they will pick us off but together we will win our country back

  2. phithex October 31, 2020 at 8:35 am |

    A step in the right direction, but it’s still not all the way https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/theres-only-one-law-the-rest-is-forbidden-legislation/561

  3. phithex October 31, 2020 at 8:37 am |

    N.B. Further to that – some very important information about Covid https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/beware-of-the-covid-1984-pcr-test-your-life-depends-upon-it/841

  4. freemanotheland October 31, 2020 at 8:57 am |

    Very good. Next we need arrests.

  5. KnowThanx October 31, 2020 at 10:50 am |

    Here’s another powerful statement of liberation.

    https://vimeo.com/357167756

    Les Visible and Patrick Willis are the perfect match of two ineffable talents!
    .

  6. Goyboy October 31, 2020 at 12:00 pm |

    In reply, the politicians will exalt just a few more million third-worlders who wouldn’t know what the Magna Carter was and do not have a cultural nor ancestral heritage to defend it even if they did knew what it was.

    But wait, the COVID plandemic has put a stop to third world immigration for now, I wonder how long that will last. If we don’t get vaccinated we can claim it would be safer for them to stay where they are?

    It really is time that we stopped bombing them and interfering in their politics.

  7. Astraea October 31, 2020 at 12:22 pm |

    The English at their best – and their best is just wonderful.

  8. Peter October 31, 2020 at 12:27 pm |

    Michael O’Bernicia is an amazing guy – we must all follow his lead. He is presently bringing a Private Criminal Prosecution against each and every serving MP for Fraud, Treason and Genocide against the British People and he has the support of a large number of our senior lawyers – I pray for god to help him in his quest.

  9. Michael McNulty October 31, 2020 at 12:35 pm |

    Tony Benn said the Magna Carta was written by the nobles to limit the power of the king over them, to serve the nobles not us commoners. Benn renounced his hereditary title of Lord Anthony Wedgewood-Benn in 1960 so he could continue to serve as an MP instead of taking his seat in the House of Lords. He grew up in that world and knew all about it and said the Magna Carta protected the few, not all of us, and it’s a common misconception to think we were all covered by it, a misconception promoted by those who it really serves.

  10. Patrick C Conway October 31, 2020 at 12:55 pm |

    I sent this to everyone on my list. I would recommend the same for anyone, no matter where they live.

  11. paul davis October 31, 2020 at 2:52 pm |

    Yes i also sent it one
    as for arrests i know a mad scot who has tried several times to arrest that bastard Blair
    he said he has 6 body guards all paid by th public purse to protect him.
    Tony blairs comment
    ” kill one man you are a murderer, kill a million and you are a hero ”
    was first said by Churchill

  12. Truthy1 October 31, 2020 at 3:03 pm |

    @ Michael McNulty
    “the Magna Carta was written by the nobles to limit the power of the king over them, to serve the nobles not us commoners.”
    The same can be stated about the U.S. Constitution that came about when the convention to ratify the Articles of Confederation was usurped by Freemasons and substituted a Talmudic Luciferian agenda Federal Government to rule over all the states/sovereign countries instead. It gave power to the landholders who had charters from the King and had nothing to do with protecting the “commoners”.
    “The Articles of Confederation resulted from wartime necessity. In June 1776, when the delegates to the Continental Congress authorized Thomas Jefferson to draft the Declaration of Independence, they realized that they had to replace British rule with some sort of national government. They also set up a committee to create a framework document. Given that Americans were trying to break free from the yoke of an oppressive royal regime, many weren’t too keen on replacing it with a powerful central government.”

    “The Articles of Confederation allowed the Confederation to mint coins, set up a national postal system, build and equip a national navy and conduct diplomacy, among other powers. But the national government didn’t have any power of taxation, so it had to depend upon the states to provide it with funds. And it had to count upon the states to supply troops during wartime. There wasn’t a separate judicial or executive branch, though Congress did have a president, appointed by a committee, who served for a term of up to three years.”

    Then the yoke of usury, a Jewish control mechanism, that Jesus rebelled against at the Temple was foisted on the new nation, not the confederacy of nations as set out in the Articles of Confederation. We were “hood winked”.

    “One side, led by George Washington, [ a British subject ] Alexander Hamilton [ The first central bank founder ] and Benjamin Franklin, [ A member of the Hellfire club] saw the Articles as unsustainable, because the government that it created lacked sovereign powers.” [ powers it was never meant to possess over the real sovereigns, the people ]
    https://history.howstuffworks.com/revolutionary-war/articles-confederation.htm

  13. sunny October 31, 2020 at 3:09 pm |

    WOW that is powerful. Michael O’ Bernicia has my full support in any way I can.
    TOGETHER WE STAND DIVIDED WE FALL. Now is the time to make that decision.
    I for one know what I choose and it is not to run for the hills and scream save me, save me. lock me down. My scream is FREEDOM and death to tyranny.

  14. Neo October 31, 2020 at 3:22 pm |

    Unless you’re going to expel the Jews & bipedal apes/non whites, none of this means anything.

  15. sunny October 31, 2020 at 3:49 pm |

    Neo Exactly they will be dealt with and in no circumstances must they ever be allowed to corner humanity again. I think most of us are awake now. We have all had a good kicking and it hurts. This must never happen again. Once we embark on this and send these snakes back where they came from we will have to all look over our shoulders for the rest of our lives to make sure that the human race is never cornered again in this way.
    This is a lesson that must vibrate down generations to come.

  16. White Elephant October 31, 2020 at 4:26 pm |

    Peter,

    Michael O’Bernicia is an amazing guy – we must all follow his lead. He is presently bringing a Private Criminal Prosecution against each and every serving MP for Fraud, Treason and Genocide against the British People and he has the support of a large number of our senior lawyers – I pray for god to help him in his quest.

    Ok, firstly, he’s merely telling the people what they SHOULD ALREADY all know but have happily given up their ‘liberty for essential security’ to be nannied by the state. Yup, instead of actually taking an interest in politics, that is those in government making legislation that brought society to its current nightmare reality, they were all too busy watching [insert sport], watching [insert TV show], getting drunk, getting fat, bothering about what gender they were, protecting other gender confused and of course standing with signs, held high, welcoming immigrants into their lands, who proceeded to rob, rape and murder them.

    Secondly, he’s bringing a private criminal prosecution is he? He has support from many lawyers does he? IS HE MAD? Where were those lawyers who support him, when all the legislation was being passed to get us to where we are today?

    Look, I’m not kicking him, before people on this forum all bleat, like sheep, in unison. I’m simply stating that THERE IS NOW WAY ON THIS EARTH that any successful prosecution will EVER be brought against the criminals in government and the judiciary.
    HOW MANY F*****G TIMES do people need to be told that you cannot use the system to defeat the system? Does he not realise that EVERY solicitor, responsible for bringing in all the anti British and treasonous legislation KNOW that they were anti British and treasonous? Have they, by voting in this legislation not therefore committed treason? Does this man not know HOW high up this goes?

    I’ll tell you what the result of this is going to be, because it’s oh, so, incredibly predictable:

    1. He’ll be warned off. If he continues….
    2. An accident will happen to him or his loved ones. If he continues….
    3. He will be ‘removed’ or threatened so severely that he drops all procedures and never raises the subject again.

    Is he truly so naive to believe that he’s going to succeed? Does he not have a clue that he’s dealing with not just the Rothschild family, but EVERY powerful family in this world who are all in on this agenda? Does he not realise that ALL mafias in this world are controlled by these families?

    For FUCK SAKE people! Wake up! Geez…..
    What the hell is wrong with people? YOU WILL NOT WIN THIS THROUGH ANY COURT! Are you able to understand that?
    The judiciary, politics, the police, the armed forces, the msm, academia, the health service, the entertainment industries, corporations….are all controlled and in on this agenda. I’ve already mentioned the families.
    While I agree with what’s stated, I’ve already known this for a while now, because unlike the sheep, this is precisely what I educated myself on, when they were all watching football, getting drunk, watching TV and gossiping about who cares. But what I did realise, very early on, is that you CANNOT use the system to defeat the system. You have to be insane to think you can.

    There’s one way and one way only that you are going to stop what’s happening from happening and that is to do what thousands of years of history’s people have done – YOU GO TO WAR AND YOU FIGHT.
    You are clearly an ignorant, deluded moron if you truly do believe that we can win this peacefully.

    Hard times create strong men,
    Strong men create good times,
    Good times create weak men,
    Weak men create hard times.

  17. fj October 31, 2020 at 5:54 pm |

    Neo,
    as stated in the speech the globalist are up against humanity in large ‘where ever they come from’ it’s one’s world view that matters and put humanity into two groups. I’m afraid your view is based on the origin of the person and that puts you on the globalist camp of divide and conquer.

  18. Ghost Who Walks October 31, 2020 at 6:32 pm |

    Hang ’em high!

  19. White Elephant October 31, 2020 at 6:34 pm |

    More so….

    Before you all go off at me, stating that I’m just being pessimistic, I’m being realistic also.
    Think about it?
    There is overwhelming evidence that no planes hit the towers, on 9/11 and many people are guilty of planning the worst crime in US history. Have any of them been brought to trial? Nope.
    2 million people marched, in London alone, to stop the future war in Iraq. Did they listen? Nope.
    It was found there were no WMD’s in Iraq and were those responsible found guilty of an unlawful, illegal war as well as committing gross treason and the deaths of then, hundreds of thousands, that led to millions of refugees and the destruction of Iraq? Nope.
    The British voted to leave Europe 3 years ago. Has anything come about of that? Nope.

    And this man seems to think that by some miracle, the judiciary is going to listen to him and prosecute hundreds of people, behind this scam?

    This is what I’m trying to point out. The only time that the people responsible for this will ever face justice is either on the end of a rope, or, by some miracle (another one yes), the judiciary is instantly disbanded, a new one created that works for the people and the treason trials start nationally. It’s not going to happen. You’re living in cloud cuckoo land if you truly think you can use the courts to bring society back to normal.

  20. grimsson October 31, 2020 at 7:08 pm |

    Alright this is a start. I doubt we will be able to get enough people together to arrest our local MPs BUT how about a general march on London to arrest the scum and take over the House of Commons and if necessary the House of Lords?.

    If we can get half a dozen people or even 3 from every town with balls and a determination not to be stopped then we can do it. I’m up for it and by reading the comments so are others. Can anyone get the ball rolling?

Leave a Reply