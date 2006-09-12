Television: The Hidden Picture

Who Are The Illuminati?
By wmw_admin on April 24, 2004
Conspiracy theory is now an accepted turn of phrase but sometimes one hears the expression, sometimes whispered rather than spoken. “The Illuminati”.
Let’s do the Maths ….
By Nick Kollerstrom on October 31, 2020
Boris Johnson is expected to announce another lockdown for England and Wales next week but do the figures add up? Nick Kollerstrom looks at the stats
Corbyn and the Tyranny of Correctness
By Gilad Atzmon on October 31, 2020
Michael Moore says pollsters and the media are deliberately underestimating support for Trump. Gilad Atzmon explains how this ties in with Jeremy Corbyn and Brexit
Memoirs of an Illuminati Girlfriend
By wmw_admin on October 31, 2020
An anonymous woman recalls her relationship with an Illuminati insider which included brushes with Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and visits to Bohemian Grove.
“It is LOVE that Put the Stars in the Sky and it is LOVE that Holds Them There and Makes them Shine.”
By Smoking Mirrors on October 31, 2020
Smoking Mirrors on why you don’t need a powerful intellect or formal education to shine
Polling company that predicted Trump’s 2016 victory shows him leading in the popular vote and Electoral College
By wmw_admin on October 31, 2020
Notable for correctly forecasting the outcome of the 2016 presidential vote and the Brexit referendum, the Democracy Institute now predicts a 2020 win for Trump
The Antidote To COVID-1984 is Magna Carta 2020
By wmw_admin on October 31, 2020
Powerful stuff.
The ‘Darkest Winter’
By wmw_admin on October 31, 2020
Apart from the Bill Gates sponsored Event 201, a number of other ‘exercises’ took place in 2019 that seemed to anticipate Covid-19. Did they know it was coming?
The ‘Great Reset’ for Dummies…
By wmw_admin on October 31, 2020
Beyond the fanfare the ‘Great Reset’ has been tailored for the superrich. So they can expand their wealth, while the rest of humanity has less freedom and resources
Glenn Greenwald on resigning from his own publication due to censorship
By wmw_admin on October 31, 2020
Glenn Greenwald resigns from the Intercept, an outlet he founded, after its editors refused to publish an article he had written that was critical of Joe Biden
Election 2020: The Race to Armageddon
By Lasha Darkmoon on October 30, 2020
Many commentators seem to think that Trump is in his final days as president. To what extent can he be compared to Hitler in April 1945, cowering in his bunker at the end of WWII?
Brilliant this speaks for us all
one by one they will pick us off but together we will win our country back
A step in the right direction, but it’s still not all the way https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/theres-only-one-law-the-rest-is-forbidden-legislation/561
N.B. Further to that – some very important information about Covid https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/beware-of-the-covid-1984-pcr-test-your-life-depends-upon-it/841
Very good. Next we need arrests.
Here’s another powerful statement of liberation.
https://vimeo.com/357167756
Les Visible and Patrick Willis are the perfect match of two ineffable talents!
.
In reply, the politicians will exalt just a few more million third-worlders who wouldn’t know what the Magna Carter was and do not have a cultural nor ancestral heritage to defend it even if they did knew what it was.
But wait, the COVID plandemic has put a stop to third world immigration for now, I wonder how long that will last. If we don’t get vaccinated we can claim it would be safer for them to stay where they are?
It really is time that we stopped bombing them and interfering in their politics.
The English at their best – and their best is just wonderful.
Michael O’Bernicia is an amazing guy – we must all follow his lead. He is presently bringing a Private Criminal Prosecution against each and every serving MP for Fraud, Treason and Genocide against the British People and he has the support of a large number of our senior lawyers – I pray for god to help him in his quest.
Tony Benn said the Magna Carta was written by the nobles to limit the power of the king over them, to serve the nobles not us commoners. Benn renounced his hereditary title of Lord Anthony Wedgewood-Benn in 1960 so he could continue to serve as an MP instead of taking his seat in the House of Lords. He grew up in that world and knew all about it and said the Magna Carta protected the few, not all of us, and it’s a common misconception to think we were all covered by it, a misconception promoted by those who it really serves.
I sent this to everyone on my list. I would recommend the same for anyone, no matter where they live.
Yes i also sent it one
as for arrests i know a mad scot who has tried several times to arrest that bastard Blair
he said he has 6 body guards all paid by th public purse to protect him.
Tony blairs comment
” kill one man you are a murderer, kill a million and you are a hero ”
was first said by Churchill
@ Michael McNulty
“the Magna Carta was written by the nobles to limit the power of the king over them, to serve the nobles not us commoners.”
The same can be stated about the U.S. Constitution that came about when the convention to ratify the Articles of Confederation was usurped by Freemasons and substituted a Talmudic Luciferian agenda Federal Government to rule over all the states/sovereign countries instead. It gave power to the landholders who had charters from the King and had nothing to do with protecting the “commoners”.
“The Articles of Confederation resulted from wartime necessity. In June 1776, when the delegates to the Continental Congress authorized Thomas Jefferson to draft the Declaration of Independence, they realized that they had to replace British rule with some sort of national government. They also set up a committee to create a framework document. Given that Americans were trying to break free from the yoke of an oppressive royal regime, many weren’t too keen on replacing it with a powerful central government.”
“The Articles of Confederation allowed the Confederation to mint coins, set up a national postal system, build and equip a national navy and conduct diplomacy, among other powers. But the national government didn’t have any power of taxation, so it had to depend upon the states to provide it with funds. And it had to count upon the states to supply troops during wartime. There wasn’t a separate judicial or executive branch, though Congress did have a president, appointed by a committee, who served for a term of up to three years.”
Then the yoke of usury, a Jewish control mechanism, that Jesus rebelled against at the Temple was foisted on the new nation, not the confederacy of nations as set out in the Articles of Confederation. We were “hood winked”.
“One side, led by George Washington, [ a British subject ] Alexander Hamilton [ The first central bank founder ] and Benjamin Franklin, [ A member of the Hellfire club] saw the Articles as unsustainable, because the government that it created lacked sovereign powers.” [ powers it was never meant to possess over the real sovereigns, the people ]
https://history.howstuffworks.com/revolutionary-war/articles-confederation.htm
WOW that is powerful. Michael O’ Bernicia has my full support in any way I can.
TOGETHER WE STAND DIVIDED WE FALL. Now is the time to make that decision.
I for one know what I choose and it is not to run for the hills and scream save me, save me. lock me down. My scream is FREEDOM and death to tyranny.
Unless you’re going to expel the Jews & bipedal apes/non whites, none of this means anything.
Neo Exactly they will be dealt with and in no circumstances must they ever be allowed to corner humanity again. I think most of us are awake now. We have all had a good kicking and it hurts. This must never happen again. Once we embark on this and send these snakes back where they came from we will have to all look over our shoulders for the rest of our lives to make sure that the human race is never cornered again in this way.
This is a lesson that must vibrate down generations to come.
Peter,
Michael O’Bernicia is an amazing guy – we must all follow his lead. He is presently bringing a Private Criminal Prosecution against each and every serving MP for Fraud, Treason and Genocide against the British People and he has the support of a large number of our senior lawyers – I pray for god to help him in his quest.
Ok, firstly, he’s merely telling the people what they SHOULD ALREADY all know but have happily given up their ‘liberty for essential security’ to be nannied by the state. Yup, instead of actually taking an interest in politics, that is those in government making legislation that brought society to its current nightmare reality, they were all too busy watching [insert sport], watching [insert TV show], getting drunk, getting fat, bothering about what gender they were, protecting other gender confused and of course standing with signs, held high, welcoming immigrants into their lands, who proceeded to rob, rape and murder them.
Secondly, he’s bringing a private criminal prosecution is he? He has support from many lawyers does he? IS HE MAD? Where were those lawyers who support him, when all the legislation was being passed to get us to where we are today?
Look, I’m not kicking him, before people on this forum all bleat, like sheep, in unison. I’m simply stating that THERE IS NOW WAY ON THIS EARTH that any successful prosecution will EVER be brought against the criminals in government and the judiciary.
HOW MANY F*****G TIMES do people need to be told that you cannot use the system to defeat the system? Does he not realise that EVERY solicitor, responsible for bringing in all the anti British and treasonous legislation KNOW that they were anti British and treasonous? Have they, by voting in this legislation not therefore committed treason? Does this man not know HOW high up this goes?
I’ll tell you what the result of this is going to be, because it’s oh, so, incredibly predictable:
1. He’ll be warned off. If he continues….
2. An accident will happen to him or his loved ones. If he continues….
3. He will be ‘removed’ or threatened so severely that he drops all procedures and never raises the subject again.
Is he truly so naive to believe that he’s going to succeed? Does he not have a clue that he’s dealing with not just the Rothschild family, but EVERY powerful family in this world who are all in on this agenda? Does he not realise that ALL mafias in this world are controlled by these families?
For FUCK SAKE people! Wake up! Geez…..
What the hell is wrong with people? YOU WILL NOT WIN THIS THROUGH ANY COURT! Are you able to understand that?
The judiciary, politics, the police, the armed forces, the msm, academia, the health service, the entertainment industries, corporations….are all controlled and in on this agenda. I’ve already mentioned the families.
While I agree with what’s stated, I’ve already known this for a while now, because unlike the sheep, this is precisely what I educated myself on, when they were all watching football, getting drunk, watching TV and gossiping about who cares. But what I did realise, very early on, is that you CANNOT use the system to defeat the system. You have to be insane to think you can.
There’s one way and one way only that you are going to stop what’s happening from happening and that is to do what thousands of years of history’s people have done – YOU GO TO WAR AND YOU FIGHT.
You are clearly an ignorant, deluded moron if you truly do believe that we can win this peacefully.
Hard times create strong men,
Strong men create good times,
Good times create weak men,
Weak men create hard times.
Neo,
as stated in the speech the globalist are up against humanity in large ‘where ever they come from’ it’s one’s world view that matters and put humanity into two groups. I’m afraid your view is based on the origin of the person and that puts you on the globalist camp of divide and conquer.
Hang ’em high!
More so….
Before you all go off at me, stating that I’m just being pessimistic, I’m being realistic also.
Think about it?
There is overwhelming evidence that no planes hit the towers, on 9/11 and many people are guilty of planning the worst crime in US history. Have any of them been brought to trial? Nope.
2 million people marched, in London alone, to stop the future war in Iraq. Did they listen? Nope.
It was found there were no WMD’s in Iraq and were those responsible found guilty of an unlawful, illegal war as well as committing gross treason and the deaths of then, hundreds of thousands, that led to millions of refugees and the destruction of Iraq? Nope.
The British voted to leave Europe 3 years ago. Has anything come about of that? Nope.
And this man seems to think that by some miracle, the judiciary is going to listen to him and prosecute hundreds of people, behind this scam?
This is what I’m trying to point out. The only time that the people responsible for this will ever face justice is either on the end of a rope, or, by some miracle (another one yes), the judiciary is instantly disbanded, a new one created that works for the people and the treason trials start nationally. It’s not going to happen. You’re living in cloud cuckoo land if you truly think you can use the courts to bring society back to normal.
Alright this is a start. I doubt we will be able to get enough people together to arrest our local MPs BUT how about a general march on London to arrest the scum and take over the House of Commons and if necessary the House of Lords?.
If we can get half a dozen people or even 3 from every town with balls and a determination not to be stopped then we can do it. I’m up for it and by reading the comments so are others. Can anyone get the ball rolling?