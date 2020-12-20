  1. Home
TIFFANY DOVER – Another Vaccine Casualty

by | Dec 28, 2020 | 4 comments

Bitchute – Dec 27, 2020

Source…https://www.bitchute.com/video/rU6b2Adh21y1/

4 Comments

  1. jerry on December 28, 2020 at 10:11 am

    No surprise she died.My codolances.
    This vaccine is a bioweapon designed to kill,maim and destroy humanity, at large.

    Sars cov2 is a hiv protein spiked bioweapon created in a Biolab in Wuhan sponsored by Dr Fauci as an explicit depopulation tool,its a man made weapon and can only harm you if injected via syringe.It took years to develop.
    What are the odds that a SARS-like coronavirus with overlapping genetics from HIV mutated and crossed over into humans, next door to a laboratory which had been enhancing coronavirus with HIV for over a decade? And conversely, what are the odds it leaked out of the laboratory?
    They want to infect the whole world with aids using the Corona hoax as a means to get it done,just like they did with the hepB vaccination which infected millions with aids over decades in the past.They almost got it right again in Australia.But the cat is out of the bag now.Oops…Fauci was deeply involved in funding the Wuhan Biolab experiments.Gates is deeply involved in getting us all lined up and genocided with this exiting new bioweapon sorry vaccine.The plot thickens.Bring these psychotic killers to justice.Before it’s too late.

  2. wayne on December 28, 2020 at 10:25 am

    USA Today and the Hospital Tiffany works at says she is Alive and Well.

  3. Simon Smith on December 28, 2020 at 10:40 am

    I keep getting a time out when doing searchquarry.com

    I find I can’t find anything in Bitchute when doing a “Tiffany Dover” search. Can we have the URL for this video please? Not least of all in order to get full screen on her death record.

    Even allowing for the dubious nature of vaccines, it seems unlucky, from the point of Big Pharma, that she should die. I have to wonder whether this is an in your face sacrifice. Many have mentioned that the “elites” have to describe what they intend doing as some sort of occult ritual before carrying through their plans ?

