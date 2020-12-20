TIFFANY DOVER – Another Vaccine Casualty

Bitchute – Dec 27, 2020
Source…https://www.bitchute.com/video/rU6b2Adh21y1/
by tts-admin | Dec 28, 2020 | 4 comments
By Kevin Boyle on December 20, 2020
Boris Johnson has announced new Covid restrictions to be imposed across the UK. However, we had been forewarned about this by a Canadian whistleblower months ago and now it’s playing out before us: the imposition of martial law by stealth
Future Zombies. Rudolf Steiner 1923 Prophecy: A Vaccine to Sever the Spiritual Connection in Mankind
By Kevin Boyle on November 29, 2020
Nearly a century ago Rudolf Steiner warned that criminal esoteric groups would, in the future, strive to eradicate man’s spiritual drives. This would be done on the pretext of vaccination against disease
Joe Brand’s Prophetic Earthquake Vision
By tts-admin on October 24, 2020
lF the events described here happen it will be seen as a karmic response to the Covid scam. God’s answer to man’s arrogance. Atlantis Part II. Whatever you call it this will stop Bill Gates plan dead in its tracks
Proof that the pandemic was planned with a purpose
By tts-admin on October 1, 2020
Over a 1,000 German and Spanish doctors declare coronavirus a “scam”. As documents reveal that the “Covid-19 project” is planned to last until 2025!
#OperationRadiation – The Video BANNED From Youtube. They Don’t Want You To Know What Is Coming.
By tts-admin on August 25, 2020
In Jan 2017 Dr Fauci warned that the Trump administration would face a health crisis in a “surprise outbreak”. Did he know history was about to repeat itself with Covid-19 and is that why YouTube banned this MUST SEE video?
James Corbett in Democracy Down
By tts-admin on July 25, 2020
James Corbett examines how Bill Gates Coronavirus vaccine could be delivered with “dissolvable micro-needles” that could be arrayed in “particle patterns” or marks invisible to the eye. As in the Mark of the Beast?
Riots, Race, Religion and Revolution – The Truth About What is Happening In America
By tts-admin on June 9, 2020
Dr. E. Michael Jones, Pastor Mario Sims, and Vincent Hunter attempt to dismantle and analyze recent events in Minneapolis
The Story of Influenza. An Important Tale to Tell Your Friends.
By Kevin Boyle on May 15, 2020
These revelations about the causes of influenza have been suppressed because they threaten much of what we take for granted in the modern world. Highly recommended
Israeli Historian Discovers ‘6 Million’ Holocaust Figure Was Invented at Zionist Conference In 1944
By tts-admin on May 1, 2020
The figure of 6 million was originally proposed at a meeting of high ranking Zionists in 1944 — more than a year before the war ended
Essential viewing: The most important video on covid 19 & 5G
By tts-admin on April 13, 2020
Former CIA analyst Robert David Steele reveals that he believes that Covid-19 is a “bio-engineered act of war … that contains nano-particles that can be activated by 5G”
No surprise she died.My codolances.
This vaccine is a bioweapon designed to kill,maim and destroy humanity, at large.
Sars cov2 is a hiv protein spiked bioweapon created in a Biolab in Wuhan sponsored by Dr Fauci as an explicit depopulation tool,its a man made weapon and can only harm you if injected via syringe.It took years to develop.
What are the odds that a SARS-like coronavirus with overlapping genetics from HIV mutated and crossed over into humans, next door to a laboratory which had been enhancing coronavirus with HIV for over a decade? And conversely, what are the odds it leaked out of the laboratory?
They want to infect the whole world with aids using the Corona hoax as a means to get it done,just like they did with the hepB vaccination which infected millions with aids over decades in the past.They almost got it right again in Australia.But the cat is out of the bag now.Oops…Fauci was deeply involved in funding the Wuhan Biolab experiments.Gates is deeply involved in getting us all lined up and genocided with this exiting new bioweapon sorry vaccine.The plot thickens.Bring these psychotic killers to justice.Before it’s too late.
USA Today and the Hospital Tiffany works at says she is Alive and Well.
I keep getting a time out when doing searchquarry.com
I find I can’t find anything in Bitchute when doing a “Tiffany Dover” search. Can we have the URL for this video please? Not least of all in order to get full screen on her death record.
Even allowing for the dubious nature of vaccines, it seems unlucky, from the point of Big Pharma, that she should die. I have to wonder whether this is an in your face sacrifice. Many have mentioned that the “elites” have to describe what they intend doing as some sort of occult ritual before carrying through their plans ?
