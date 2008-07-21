The 9/11 Solution: The Big Clue Everyone Missed

Browse: Home / In Photos: White Helmets Fake “Evidence of Assad Regime War Crimes”

In Photos: White Helmets Fake “Evidence of Assad Regime War Crimes”

By on April 9, 2018

South Front — via Global Research March 7, 2018

A pro-government media activist, Penelope Stafyla, has released a series of photos reportedly showing a media studio of the White Helmets, which produces “evidence of Assad regime war crimes” in the Eastern Ghouta region, near the Syrian capital of Damascus.

These photos are especially interesting amid circulating reports about a new “chemical attack” by the “Assad regime” in Eastern Ghouta. The new “chemical attack” narrative came amid large gains by government forces against militants groups in the area and allegedly injured over 30 people.

For example, Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported the alleged incident citing a report by the White Helmets (source):

At least 30 people were treated for breathing difficulties after a regime chlorine gas attack in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, according to a Syrian civil defense agency on Tuesday.

Several children and women were among the victims of the attack in Hamuriye town on Monday, the White Helmets said in a statement.

The civil defense agency said two of its rescue workers were among the casualties.

White Helmets fake war crimes

white helmets fake2

white Helmets fake3

White Helmets fake4

White Helmets fake 5

White Helmets fake6

————

Order Mark Taliano’s Book “Voices from Syria directly from Global Research.  

Taliano talks and listens to the people of Syria. He reveals the courage and resilience of a Nation and its people in their day to day lives, after more than six years of US-NATO sponsored terrorism and three years of US “peacemaking” airstrikes.

Mark Taliano combines years of research with on-the-ground observations to present an informed and well-documented analysis that refutes  the mainstream media narratives on Syria. 

Voices from Syria 

ISBN: 978-0-9879389-1-6

Author: Mark Taliano

Year: 2017

Click to order

Source

